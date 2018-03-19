Nixon Announces Democratic Bid For NY Governor

After much speculation, actor Cynthia Nixon has announced she is running for governor of New York. The former Sex and the City star says she is running as Democrat, setting up a potential primary against Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Nixon released a campaign video Monday.

“We are sick of politicians who care more about headlines and power than they do about us,” Nixon said in the video. “It can’t just be business as usual anymore. If we’re going to get at the root problem of inequity, we have to turn the system upside down.”

Cuomo is expected to run for a third term.

State Senator John DeFrancisco is running, while fellow Republican and Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro is expected to officially launch his campaign next month.

Former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra is seeking the nomination of the Reform Party after dropping out of the GOP race.