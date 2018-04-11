Related Program: 
Nixon, Cuomo Offer Different Approaches To Legalizing Marijuana

    U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Democratic candidate for governor Cynthia Nixon has outlined her plans for legalizing marijuana in New York in a video, saying the state lags far behind some other states. Governor Andrew Cuomo, also a Democrat, says he’s studying the issue.

Nixon, who is challenging Cuomo in a Democratic primary, says New York should follow the lead of eight other states and end a “key front” in what she says is the “racist” war on drugs.

“I believe it’s time for New York to follow the lead of eight other states and D.C. and legalize recreational marijuana,” Nixon says in the video.

Nixon says 80 percent of the New Yorkers arrested for marijuana are black or Latino, despite the fact that whites and people of color use marijuana at roughly the same rates. She says the consequences of their encounters with the court system hinder chances for good jobs and housing, and can lead to deportation for undocumented immigrants.

Nixon says if there was more “political courage” in Albany, the drug would already be legal.  

“The simple truth is, for white people, the use of marijuana has effectively been legal for a long time. Isn't it time we legalize it for everybody else?” Nixon said.

Cuomo, after an event on Long Island, responded to the announcement. He denies that New York is behind other states.

“I think we’re actually ahead on it,” Cuomo said. “We announced months ago that we were going to study the legalization issue.”

The governor had requested the marijuana legalization study as part of his state budget. It did not end up in the final spending plan, but Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi says the state health department has the authority and the resources to do the review anyway.

The study will look at the health impact, criminal justice affect, and consequences to New York resulting from legalization in surrounding states.

“I’m trying to de-politicize the issue,” Cuomo said. “And say ‘let’s get the facts’.”

Cuomo, in an indirect criticism of Nixon’s statements, say he wants to try to reach agreement on the issue between Democrats and Republicans in the legislature so that a bill could actually become law.

“The best way to forge consensus is on facts rather than opinions, stereotypes, past experiences,” Cuomo said.

New York already has a limited medical marijuana program.

There is no timetable for when the New York legalization study might be completed. Meanwhile, other states are moving forward with their plans. The first retail marijuana stores are set to open in Massachusetts on July 1.

cynthia nixon
2018 new york governors race
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

Nixon: Support For Legalizing Marijuana Use A Racial Issue

By 3 hours ago
Cynthia Nixon
wikipedia.org

A week after telling two interviewers her support for legalizing recreational use of marijuana in New York was revenue-based, Democratic candidate for governor Cynthia Nixon said Wednesday that it's now foremost a racial justice issue for her.

Liberal Group Endorses Nixon In NY Governor Race

By 15 hours ago
Cynthia Nixon
wikipedia.org

 An influential liberal organization is backing Cynthia Nixon over incumbent Andrew Cuomo in the race for New York governor.

Nixon Picks Up Endorsements From Two Progressive Groups

By Apr 10, 2018
Cynthia Nixon
wikipedia.org

The political activist group Citizen Action has endorsed Democrat Cynthia Nixon for New York governor. It’s the second grassroots organization to endorse the New York City actor in two days.

Cynthia Nixon: Democrats Need To Let Black Women Lead Party

By Apr 4, 2018
cynthiafornewyork.com

Democratic New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon appeared in her first nationally broadcast television interview Wednesday.

Gov. Cuomo's Political Opponents Say They Are Nicer Than He Is

By Apr 3, 2018
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, seeking a third term in office, is facing challenges both from the left of his party and from a new Republican candidate. But the two candidates, Cynthia Nixon and Marc Molinaro, share a common theme – they say they are nicer than Cuomo.

Dutchess County Exec Launches Bid For NY Governor

By Allison Dunne Apr 2, 2018
WAMC, Allison Dunne

After saying in January he would not enter the race for New York governor, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro reconsidered. Monday, in his hometown of Tivoli, where his political career began in the 1990s, the Republican kicked off his campaign. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne was at Tivoli Village Hall for the announcement.

Molinaro For Governor, Maybe?

By Mar 3, 2018
WAMC/Allison Dunne

Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro’s run for governor may become reality.

Libertarian Candidate For NY Governor Larry Sharpe Blasts SAFE Act

By Feb 24, 2018
Larry Sharpe For New York/Facebook

Libertarian Larry Sharpe is running for governor of New York.

In an interview with Capitol Correspondent Karen DeWitt, Sharpe criticized two-term Democratic governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running for re-election, and the state legislature for passing the SAFE-Act.

Hudson Valley Republicans Consider Runs For Top NYS Offices

By Allison Dunne Feb 20, 2018
Courtesy of the Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro

With campaigns heating up in New York’s top statewide races, Republicans from the Hudson Valley are being mentioned as potential candidates. Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, who had considered running against Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo, announced in early January that he would not enter the race. Now, the Republican is being urged to reconsider. Meantime, an attorney from Westchester County is considering challenging Democratic state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.