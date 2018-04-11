Nixon: Support For Legalizing Marijuana Use A Racial Issue

By 16 minutes ago
  • Cynthia Nixon
    Cynthia Nixon
    wikipedia.org

A week after telling two interviewers her support for legalizing recreational use of marijuana in New York was revenue-based, Democratic candidate for governor Cynthia Nixon said Wednesday that it's now foremost a racial justice issue for her.

The "Sex and the City" star posted a 90-second video on YouTube in which she stated that it's time New York joined eight other states and the District of Columbia in legalizing recreational use of marijuana.

Nixon goes on to say 80 percent of the New Yorkers arrested for marijuana are black or Latino. Nixon added that legalizing pot use for non-medical reasons would end "a key front in the racist war on drugs" and generate hundreds of millions of dollars of tax revenue for the state through legal marijuana sales.

According to 2017 statistics compiled by the state, blacks accounted for 48 percent of arrests for fifth-degree marijuana possession, while Latinos accounted for 38 percent, compared to 9 percent for whites.

© 2018 AP

Tags: 
cynthia nixon
Legalizing Marijuana

Related Content

Liberal Group Endorses Nixon In NY Governor Race

By 11 hours ago
Cynthia Nixon
wikipedia.org

 An influential liberal organization is backing Cynthia Nixon over incumbent Andrew Cuomo in the race for New York governor.

Nixon Picks Up Endorsements From Two Progressive Groups

By 22 hours ago
Cynthia Nixon
wikipedia.org

The political activist group Citizen Action has endorsed Democrat Cynthia Nixon for New York governor. It’s the second grassroots organization to endorse the New York City actor in two days.