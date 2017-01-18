No Bombs Found After Threat To JCC

Albany Police responded to a bomb threat made against the Jewish Community Center on Whitehall Road this morning. Police say they used three bomb-sniffing dogs to sweep the building. No explosive devices were found, and staff and children were allowed back in. Albany Police spokesman Steve Smith says it’s unclear if the threat, made by a female caller, is connected to other threats against JCCs around the country today.

"It's an ongoing investigation," Smith said. "We understand that there's a trend across the country where Jewish Community Centers have had bomb threats called in. It's unknown at this time if it's connected to those trends. This particular call did not appear to be a robocoll; it was an actual person."

anti-semitism

