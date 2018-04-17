No Charges For Officers Who Shot Robbery Suspect Near School

Vermont prosecutors say no criminal charges will be filed against police officers involved in the January fatal shooting of a bank robbery suspect on the grounds of a high school.

State Attorney General T.J. Donovan and Washington County State's Attorney Rory Thibault said Tuesday it was reasonable for the nine officers to fire more than a dozen shots at Nathan Giffin after he robbed a credit union on Jan. 16.

Prosecutors say their investigation found Giffin was carrying a BB gun that looked like a handgun and ignored repeated calls to drop it. Giffin was shot seven times outside Montpelier High School and died at a hospital.

State police Col. Matthew Birmingham says while the shooting was justified it contributed to a decision by the agency to update its use-of-force policies.

