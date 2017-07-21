Norman Rockwell, Berkshire Museums Disagree On Selling Painter's Works

The director of the Norman Rockwell Museum has come out against the Berkshire Museum’s plans to sell two of the iconic American painter’s works from its collection.

In an op-ed in The Berkshire Eagle, Laurie Norton Maffott calls on the Berkshire Museum to pause its $60 million redevelopment plan it announced last week.

The plan will mostly be funded by the sale of 40 objects from the museum’s collection – including two Norman Rockwell paintings – that have been deemed no longer essential to the museum’s programming. The 40 objects are expected to sell for $50 million.

The Berkshire Museum tells The Berkshire Eagle it won’t abandon its plans.