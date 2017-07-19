North Adams City Councilor Moulton Seeks Mayor's Seat

The race for mayor of North Adams, Massachusetts – the first without an incumbent in roughly three decades – has gained a familiar face. Mayor Richard Alcombright is not seeking a fifth term. WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau Chief JD Allen spoke with North Adams City Councilor Bob Moulton Jr. – who ran for mayor in 2013 –about his decision to run again.

If necessary, a September 19th preliminary election will be held to narrow down the voters’ choices of Moulton, fellow city councilor Ronald Boucher, Rachel Branch and Tom Bernard. The general election is November 7th.