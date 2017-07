Candidates have started vying for the 1st Berkshire District state House seat, which opened up when Democratic Representative Gailanne Cariddi died in June. WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau Chief JD Allen spoke with North Adams City Councilor Lisa Blackmer about her decision to run for the state and city seats.

So far, the Democrat is facing Stephanie Bosley, daughter of former State Representative Daniel Bosley. The primary will be October 10th. The general election is November 7th.