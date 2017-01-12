Related Program: 
North Adams The Focus Of National Small Business Competition

North Adams, Massachusetts is the focus this week of an organization committed to small businesses in small communities. Members of the Deluxe Small Business Revolution on Main Street are touring North Adams. They are gathering input to see if businesses in the western Massachusetts city deserve a half-million dollar award. 

North Adams is one of eight communities nationwide in the running. There were about 14,000 nominations. WAMC spoke with Suzy Helme, the director of community events for the City of North Adams, about the competition.

If North Adams wins, it will be featured in an eight-episode video series. Click here for more information. 

