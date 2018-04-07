North Adams Paper Company Purchased By Cohoes Manufacturer

A North Adams-based stationary company has been purchased by a Capital Region paper manufacturer.

The Berkshire Eagle reports Crane Stationary has been acquired by Mohawk Fine Papers of Cohoes. Crane Stationary’s 270 employees in Berkshire County were informed of the purchase on Thursday.

Mohawk Fine Papers CEO Thomas O’Connor Jr. told the newspaper the company has “no intention of moving anything” from North Adams or eliminating jobs. He said the company intends to grow the business and add people “over time.”