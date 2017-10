Listen to the interview with John Berkowitz

Advocates for legalizing medically assisted dying in Massachusetts are looking to build grassroots support.

The Northampton City Council later this month and Amherst Town Meeting members next month will be asked to approve resolutions supporting “ The End of Life Options Act” pending in the state legislature.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with John Berkowitz, coordinator of the Pioneer Valley Death with Dignity Action Group.