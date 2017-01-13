Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Northampton MLK Day Events Planned With A New President In Mind

By 11 seconds ago
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Credit AFSC

        The American Friends Service Committee of western Massachusetts will hold its 33rd Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration Monday in Northampton.

 

         WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with the organization’s director, Jeff Napolitano.

Tags: 
American Friends Service Committee
Jeff Napolitano
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Related Content

The Impossible Adventure Of A Visionary Physician Who Helped Conquer The Worst Disease In History

By Nov 7, 2016
Book Cover - Sometimes Brilliant

After sitting at the feet of Martin Luther King at the University of Michigan in 1963, Larry Brilliant was swept up into the civil rights movement, marching and protesting across America and Europe. As a radical young doctor he followed the hippie trail from London over the Khyber Pass with his wife Girija, Wavy Gravy and the Hog Farm commune to India. There, he found himself in a Himalayan ashram wondering whether he had stumbled into a cult. Instead, one of India’s greatest spiritual teachers, Neem Karoli Baba, opened Larry’s heart and told him his destiny was to work for the World Health Organization to help eradicate killer smallpox. He would never have believed he would become a key player in eliminating a 10,000-year-old disease that killed more than half a billion people in the 20th century alone.

He's led a Forrest Gumpian life and his story is recounted in his new book, Sometimes Brilliant: The Impossible Adventure of a Spiritual Seeker and Visionary Physician Who Helped Conquer the Worst Disease in History.

The State of New York Race Relations On MLK Day

By Jan 19, 2015

As the nation celebrates the life and achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., WAMC takes a look at the civil rights movement and race relations today.

MLK Event In Beacon Includes Pete Seeger Inspired Parade

By Allison Dunne Jan 19, 2015
WAMC, Allison Dunne

One was a folk musician from the Northeast. The other was a man of God from Georgia. But Pete Seeger and Martin Luther King were celebrated together for their commitment to social justice today at the second annual Pete Seeger/Southern Dutchess Coalition Community Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade.