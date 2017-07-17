Northampton Residents Offered Two New Energy Programs

A western Massachusetts city is offering its residents two new energy programs this summer.

Modeled after a successful residential solar panel program, the city of Northampton, through a contractor and volunteers, is aiming to encourage homeowners to install air source heat pumps.

It’s a high-efficiency technology that can both heat and cool a home.

A second program will provide people with thermal images of their homes to identify energy leaks.

Mayor David Narkewicz said the programs are complementary.

"It really fits in with our role as a sustainable city," said Narkewicz.

Narkewicz recently pledged Northampton would maintain the goals of the Paris climate accord.