Listen to the interview with Mayor Narkewicz

The city of Northampton, Massachusetts, where Mayor David Narkewicz recently pledged that the city would maintain the goals of the Paris Climate Change Agreement, is offering its residents two new energy programs.

The aim is to help people lower energy bills, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and protect people during heat waves that could be more frequent due to a warming climate.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Mayor Narkewicz.