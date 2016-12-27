Not Just For Skiers: Gondolas Seen As Urban Transit Solution

By 2 minutes ago

Credit McClaren/city of Albany

An aerial gondola system being pitched in Albany, New York, is among a handful of urban gondola systems being studied across the U.S. to solve public transportation problems.

While there are currently few such aerial cable car systems in North America, the technology is quickly gaining traction in European countries such as Italy, Germany, Portugal and France. The cars are similar to those used to transport skiers up mountains. In cities, they typically travel above the existing maze of congested highways and bridges.

In Albany, an engineering firm has released a feasibility study to the city's government and entertainment centers from the Amtrak station across the Hudson River.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan says if funding can be secured, the system could be up and running in three years.

Tags: 
gondolas
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan
alternative transportation

