November Vote Could Make Lenox In Charge Of Library

Voters will decide in November whether to put the Town of Lenox, Massachusetts in charge of the historic library on Main Street.

There’s a deal on the table for the town to take over operations of the Lenox Library, currently run by a private association. Proponents, as well as the library’s board of trustees, argue it will cut costs and increase efficiency.

The library has faced bankruptcy scares, and was bailed out by the town in 2007. Lenox purchased the building for $1.5 million, leasing it back for $1 a year.

The town makes up nearly half of the library’s revenue, but its association told the Berkshire Eagle it’s not enough.

Residents will vote at a special town meeting in November. If approved, it would go into effect January 1st.