NPR And ABC Commentator And News Analyst Cokie Roberts

Cokie Roberts is a political commentator for ABC News, providing analysis for all network news programming, as well as for NPR.

She will give the 6th Annual Michael S. and Kitty Dukakis Public Policy Lecture at Amsler Campus Center gymnasium at MCLA in North Adams, MA on Thursday, November 3 at 7 p.m.

From 1996-2002, Roberts and Sam Donaldson co-anchored the weekly ABC interview program This Week. In her more than forty years in broadcasting, she has won countless awards, including three Emmys. She has been inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame, and was cited by the American Women in Radio and Television as one of the fifty greatest women in the history of broadcasting.