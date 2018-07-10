Nurses’ Union, VT Hospital Preparing Strike Logistics

By 18 minutes ago
  • Deb Snell announcing the nurses' strike plan earlier this month
    Deb Snell announcing the nurses' strike plan earlier this month
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

While contract negotiations continue, unionized nurses and administrators at Vermont's largest medical center are preparing for a possible strike.

Union representatives said Tuesday they would meet with University of Vermont Medical Center's Chief Nursing Officer Karen FitzPatrick to discuss logistics if 1,800 unionized nurses go on strike July 12 and 13.

Hospital administrators have brought in travel nurses to take over and rescheduled some elective procedures.

Medical center President Eileen Whalen said the hospital will continue to "high-quality, safe" care if the strike occurs.

Negotiations resumed Tuesday afternoon. The Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals is asking for a 24 percent wage increase. Union leaders said that would make their wages equal to those at New York hospital in the same network.

UVM Medical Center Nurses
Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals
UVM Medical Center

