Barbara Underwood has been New York’s Attorney General for about seven weeks, after her predecessor Eric Schneiderman resigned following accusations he physically abused women he was dating. Schneiderman, a Democrat, has said the encounters were consensual.

Capitol Correspondent Karen DeWitt sat down with Underwood, also a Democrat, to talk about some of the high-profile work the AG’s office is continuing to pursue under her leadership, including a lawsuit against the Trump Foundation.