NY Agency Shuts Down Log Bay Day After Last Year's Fatal Crash

A state agency has banned a raucous gathering of boaters from being held in a popular bay on an Adirondack lake after a fatal boat crash followed the annual event last year.

Tuesday's action by the Lake George Park Commission comes a year to the day after an 8-year-old California girl was killed and her mother was seriously injured when their motor boat was struck by another vessel.

The 25-year-old Lake George man who was operating the other motor boat had spent the day partying at the annual Log Bay Day, held on the last Monday in July. He was sentenced last month to five to 15 years in prison.

Authorities say they plan to close the bay on Monday for a police scuba diving exercise as well as boost law enforcement patrols.

©2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.