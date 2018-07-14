NY AMBER Alert Cancelled

THE AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN CANCELLED

Original text is below.

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating the alleged abduction of a 4-year-old boy.

A New York State AMBER Alert was activated at 10:38 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the boy, Conrad D. Farrow, is a white male and is four feet tall and weighs 43 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue shorts and a blue/grey sweatshirt.

Police report the child was abducted near Pond Street in Schuylerville at about 10:13 a.m. Saturday. A vehicle has been identified as a black 4-door Volkswagen Jetta sedan with the license plate number DANZ.

A suspect has been identified as Daniel Farrow, a white male, approximately 35-year-old with brown hair and blue eyes. He is approximately five feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey polo shirt, black hait, blue jeans, and sandals.

Police believe the child to be in immenent danger of serious harm and/or death. Anyone with information is asked to call the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office at 866-NYS-AMBER or dial 911.

For more information visit: http://amber.ny.gov