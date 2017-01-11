NY Bill Would Keep Birth Control Free If ACA Revoked

New Yorkers could get free birth control even if President-elect Donald Trump repeals "Obamacare," under legislation proposed by the state attorney general.

The bill proposed Wednesday by Democratic Attorney General Eric Schneiderman would guarantee co-pay free coverage, access to a year's worth of contraception at one time, and free vasectomies.

Similar legislation introduced by Schneiderman last year passed the Assembly but stalled in a Senate committee.

The New York Health Plan Association, an industry group, said the legislation would create new insurance mandates that will drive up costs.

California, Maryland and Vermont have enacted similar state laws guaranteeing birth control coverage now mandated by the Affordable Care Act.

Trump said Wednesday that he's committed to repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.

