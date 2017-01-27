NY Business Group Likes Gov. Cuomo's Agenda, But Says More Work To Be Done

By 39 minutes ago
  • unshackleupstate.org

An upstate business group is pleased with some portions of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s 2017 agenda, especially a plan to expand ride hailing services.

Unshackle Upstate’s Greg Biryla , says he’s relieved that there are no major proposals that would  adversely affect employers this year, like last years’ minimum wage increase and requirement to provide paid family leave. He says his group, which represents the upstate chambers of commerce, is pleased that Cuomo wants to continue a voluntary 2 percent cap on spending growth, and push to finally allow ride hailing services outside of New York City.

“It’s really become something of a joke that upstate New York cannot or will not offer this modern transportation option.” said Biryla. “It certainly has a tangible impact on our tourism industries.”

He says upstate New York still has major economic woes, though that government has not been able to solve. He says the latest census number show the state lost population overall, due to migration from upstate areas.

“Population follows opportunities,” said Biryla. “If you want to see an economic and population re-growth in upstate New York, it all comes down to a climate that fosters jobs.”  

Governor Cuomo has pushed economic development projects, but Biryla says there is no one “silver bullet” that will work. He’d like to see cuts in taxes and business regulations. He says his groups is encouraged by a proposal to reform workers compensation, which is the third most expensive for employers in the nation. 

Tags: 
Unshackle Upstate
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

Related Content

Cuomo's Minimum Wage Hike Plan Draws Mixed Reviews

By Jan 19, 2015
Bart Everson/Flickr

  Governor Andrew Cuomo has spent the days leading up to this joint State of the State and budget message rolling out a number of new programs and proposals, including an anti poverty agenda that includes raising the minimum wage,    and tax cuts for small businesses.

Cuomo says as part of his budget, he’ll include a new phased in increase of the minimum wage to $10.50 an hour by the end of 2016. In New York City, the rate would rise to $11.50 an hour. The governor says New York City is arguably “the most expensive market” in the U.S.

New Executive Director For Unshackle Upstate

By Dec 30, 2014

The business and taxpayer group Unshackle Upstate has a new executive director. Greg Biryla served as the group's director of development before being appointed by the executive board to the top position. Unshackle Upstate supports hydrofracking, and Biryla says there may be a slim chance someday that the recent decision by the Cuomo administration to ban the gas drilling procedure could be reversed.

Business Group Praises Senate GOP Voting Record, Pans Democrats

By Aug 19, 2014
unshackleupstate.org

An upstate pro-business group is out with ratings for the New York Senate and Assembly, and finds, not surprisingly, that more liberal Democrats are at odds with the group’s agenda than conservative leaning Republicans. Unshackle Upstate says that could have implications for the group’s interests if Democrats take over the Senate in November.

Coalition Calls For Mandate Relief

By Jul 9, 2014
WAMC/Pat Bradley

A coalition of business and labor groups is traveling across New York spelling out an agenda for mandate reform that they claim will ease the tax burden.

NYPIRG Proposes Campaign Donation Limits

By Jaired Crofut Nov 26, 2013
en.wikipedia.org

A government watchdog group in New York is calling for strict limits on money individuals and corporations can give candidates in state elections.

The New York Public Interest Research Group blames the state's political scandals on lax limits, poor enforcement and loopholes. It says individual limits per candidate should be $2,600 per election with a $1,000 corporate limit to any campaign committee during an election cycle.

Cuomo Locks Horns With Lawmakers Over REDC

By Jan 24, 2017
Cornell University

In 2011, Governor Andrew Cuomo created 10 regional councils to develop long-term strategic plans for economic growth for their regions. Supporters touted the programs as robust economic development strategy.   Cuomo is so protective of the program, he says he'd rather shut it down than relinquish control to lawmakers.

#SOU2017 - SUNY Chancellor Discusses Year Ahead

By Jan 23, 2017
Chancellor Zimpher Highlights Nearly a Decade of SUNY Progress in Final State of the University Address
WAMC Photo by Dave Lucas

Delivering her eighth and final State of the University Address at the Egg in Albany today, outgoing SUNY Chancellor Nancy Zimpher highlighted what she sees as progress made by SUNY in the last decade. WAMC's Capital Region Bureau Chief Dave Lucas reports she also announced the system will begin seeking private donations to expand programs proven to help keep students enrolled.

Tax On Rich Contentious Part Of NY Budget

By Jan 20, 2017
Money in a pants pocket
Flickr/Mike Schmid

One of the chief arguments over the state budget will be whether to renew an income tax surcharge on New York’s wealthiest, known as the millionaires’ tax.

NY Gov. Cuomo's Signature Start Up Plan Is Revised

By Jan 19, 2017
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

One of Governor Andrew Cuomo's signature economic development programs is being downsized in Cuomo’s new state budget. Start Up New York is being rebranded, as other economic development projects have suffered setbacks.

NY Gov. Cuomo's Budget Is More Than A Spending Plan

By Jan 18, 2017
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo delivers his 2017 budget proposal.
Karen DeWitt

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s budget is not just facts and figures about what taxes to collect and how to spend them. Cuomo’s also put a number of unrelated changes into the spending plan - everything from allowing ride hailing services to expand in New York to enacting ethics reforms.