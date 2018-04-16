NY Comptroller Stops Questionable Tax Refunds

With the arrival of tax day on Tuesday, New York’s comptroller says his office has already stopped more than $24 million in questionable or fraudulent personal income tax refunds.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says many taxpayers claimed refundable credits based on incorrect information like an inflated number of dependents or understated income.

Auditors this year stopped $3.3 million worth of refunds that were linked to tax preparers filing false returns.

The tax deadline this year is Tuesday, April 17.

