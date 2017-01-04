NY Congressional Delegation Secures State's Broadband Funds

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer and a congressman from western New York have reached across the partisan aisle in an effort to protect $170 million in federal broadband funding declined by Verizon and now at risk of going to other states.

Schumer, a Democrat, and Rep. Chris Collins, a Republican from the Buffalo area, wrote to the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission urging the FCC to agree to keep the money in-state.

In the letter, obtained by The Associated Press, the two lawmakers say the funding would provide vital high-speed broadband access to rural and remote areas of the state.

The letter was also signed by seven other members of the state's Congressional delegation, including members from both parties.

Broadband Expansion
U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer
Rep. Chris Collins

