NY Congressional Delegation Secures State's Broadband Funds

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer and a congressman from western New York have reached across the partisan aisle in an effort to protect $170 million in federal broadband funding declined by Verizon and now at risk of going to other states.

Schumer, a Democrat, and Rep. Chris Collins, a Republican from the Buffalo area, wrote to the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission urging the FCC to agree to keep the money in-state.

In the letter, obtained by The Associated Press, the two lawmakers say the funding would provide vital high-speed broadband access to rural and remote areas of the state.

The letter was also signed by seven other members of the state's Congressional delegation, including members from both parties.

