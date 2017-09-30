NY Congressman Introduces Bill To Weed Out Fake Organics

By Allison Dunne 3 minutes ago
  • Flickr

New York Congressman John Faso has introduced bipartisan legislation to crack down on fake organics and support organic farmers.

Faso, a Republican from the 19th District, introduced the Organic Farmer and Consumer Protection Act with Democratic Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico. Faso says the legislation provides for a modernization of organic import documentation, new technology advancements and stricter enforcement of organic products entering the U.S. Faso says fraudulent organic grain and feed originating overseas is not only deceptive to consumers, but artificially drives down the price of real organics, hurting organic farmers in upstate New York and across the country.

Congressman John Faso
organic
organic farmers

DACA Supporters Rally In Kingston

By Allison Dunne Sep 5, 2017
Courtesy of William Kemble

While the Trump administration was announcing an end to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program Tuesday, the New York Immigration Coalition held a rally in front of Republican New York Congressman John Faso’s Kingston office decrying the move. About 100 people turned out, many waving signs, calling on Faso to more strongly back up his stated support for addressing DACA legislatively.

Berkshire Democrats Want To Flip New York's 19th House District

By Jul 28, 2017
Catskills Freedom Network

Ever since November, Democrats have been eager for the next election. And with the Massachusetts Congressional delegation already all blue, Berkshire County Democrats are strategizing in an attempt to flip New York’s 19th  House district seat just across the border. 

Congressional Corner With John Faso

By Jul 11, 2017
John Faso
John Faso

What will the health care overhaul mean for localities?

In today’s Congressional Corner, New York Republican John Faso of the 19th district speaks wraps up his discussion WAMC’s Alan Chartock.