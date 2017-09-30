NY Congressman Introduces Bill To Weed Out Fake Organics

New York Congressman John Faso has introduced bipartisan legislation to crack down on fake organics and support organic farmers.

Faso, a Republican from the 19th District, introduced the Organic Farmer and Consumer Protection Act with Democratic Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico. Faso says the legislation provides for a modernization of organic import documentation, new technology advancements and stricter enforcement of organic products entering the U.S. Faso says fraudulent organic grain and feed originating overseas is not only deceptive to consumers, but artificially drives down the price of real organics, hurting organic farmers in upstate New York and across the country.