NY Congresswoman Introduces Bill To Repeal Global Gag Rule

By Allison Dunne 1 minute ago
  • Congresswoman Nita Lowey
    Courtesy of the Office of Congresswoman Nita Lowey

A New York congresswoman has introduced legislation to repeal the Reagan-era Global Gag rule, or the Mexico City policy. The rule prohibits federal funding for international non-governmental organizations that offer or discuss abortions. 

Democratic Congresswoman Nita  Lowey Tuesday introduced the Global Health, Empowerment, and Rights (HER) Act, which would permanently repeal Global Gag Rule. President Donald Trump Monday signed an executive order reinstating the policy. Lowey says Trump cannot put America First by marginalizing women around the world. The lower Hudson Valley congresswoman argues that the policy is an assault on women and limits access to family planning services. She says the gag rule will erode progress on maternal and child health. New Hampshire Democrat Jeanne Shaheen is set to introduce the measure in the Senate.  

