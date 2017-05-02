Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

NY Education Commissioner Issues Reports On New Standards As Exam Boycott Continues

By 1 hour ago

New York state’s education commissioner said Tuesday that new state-specific learning standards will offer several improvements over the controversial Common Core standards.

Commissioner Mary Ellen Elia’s report comes on a day when large numbers of students in some parts of the state are expected to once again boycott the required third through eighth grade math tests.

Commissioner Elia says the timing of the report, on the day that the math tests are administered, is pure coincidence.

“This is about standards, said Elia. “This is not about opt out." 

The education department has been working on developing the new standards since late 2015.  Governor Andrew Cuomo, who initially supported the controversial fast tracking of Common Core, issued a report in December of that year. It recommended slowing things down, and carefully revamping the unpopular Common Core standards.

Despite the efforts, parents continue to opt their children out of the Common Core-related third through eighth grade standardized tests. Statewide, over one fifth of students skipped the test during the past two years. Numbers for attendance at the 2017 tests will not be released until the summer, but already Newsday is reporting that around half of Long Island students boycotted the English exams given in late March.

Commissioner Elia says the improvements to the standards include increasing the complexity of reading materials for each grade level, and helping children to better learn how to read things like technical manuals for information, as well as developing an affinity for reading fiction and literature.

In math, students will be introduced to some of the higher mathematical concepts at an earlier grade level, though they will not be expected to fully master them until later on.

But more importantly Elia, a former teacher, says this time teachers were fully included in the process.

“Teachers are professionals,” Elia said. “They didn’t want to have something done to them, they wanted to be part of it.”

The initial Common Core standards development left teachers out, which caused a backlash from teachers unions. It led to a moratorium on using the test results to evaluate students or teachers until at least the 2019-2020 school year. The company that wrote the tests was fired, and the new company writes questions with the input of teachers.

A statement from the teachers union, New York State United Teachers, commends Elis and the other education officials for “showing a commitment” to fixing the problem.

And the New York State School Boards Association, which often found itself in the middle of the fights,   is also pleased. The school board’s Tim Kremer says he’s never seen a more “open or transparent” process, and he praises the education commissioner for traveling the state to gather input.

“Trying to make sure that people were included, and that this meets the needs of as many people as possible,” Kremer said. “I think she’s got it right.”

Now that the news standards are out, there will be a public comment period before the full Board of Regents vote at their June meeting.  The documents are available at the state education department’s website.

Tags: 
New York State Education
Common Core

Related Content

Karen Magee: Thoughts On Back To School

By Karen Magee Aug 25, 2016

In just a few weeks, parents will send their children back to school. Already, we see vans and S-U-Vs on the Thruway, packed to the gills with the belongings that college students need to fill their dorm rooms and start the semester off right.

Karen Magee: Drawing Meaning From The Meaningless

By Karen Magee Aug 30, 2015

Earlier this month, the State Education Department released student scores on state standardized tests. Yet, most of the media coverage centered on the 220,000 students who opted out of those tests.

Report: NY Schools Most Racially Segregated In Nation

By Mar 28, 2014
Children at school on a computer
Lucelia Ribeiro/Flickr

A new report reveals New York State's public schools are the most segregated in the nation.

The report released Wednesday by the Civil Rights Project at the University of California at Los Angeles used U.S. Department of Education statistics: it noted increasing segregation in the Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Albany and New York City metro areas.   It found many black and Latino students attend schools with virtually no white classmates throughout New York.

Delay Of Common Core Effects Likely In New York Budget

By Mar 26, 2014

New York State lawmakers say it’s likely the state budget will include a moratorium on the effects of school exams administered in connection with the controversial Common Core learning standards.

NYS Education Commissioner Discusses Common Core In Troy

By Mar 21, 2014
Lucas Willard

NYS Commissioner of Education Dr. John King delivered his state of education address Thursday night in Troy, answering some questions about the controversial implementation of the Common Core. 

As part of the 4th Annual Esteves School Education Speaker Series at the Sage College, New York State Commissioner of Education Dr. John King spoke before a crowd of undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students.

Substitute: Going To School With A Thousand Kids By Nicholson Baker

By Oct 13, 2016
Book Cover - Substitute

In 2014, after a brief orientation course and a few fingerprinting sessions, Nicholson Baker became an on-call substitute teacher in a Maine public school district. He awoke to the dispatcher’s five-forty a.m. phone call and headed to one of several nearby schools; when he got there, he did his best to follow lesson plans and help his students get something done.

Substitute teachers hold a unique position in the education community—both insiders and outsiders. Baker, one of our country’s preeminent literary writers, observes students at their most hilarious and their most heartbreaking, and he gives readers a front-row seat to hot-button issues such as standardized curriculum, technology in the classroom, and medicating kids.

Nicholson Baker is the author of ten novels and five works of nonfiction, including The Anthologist, The Mezzanine, and Human Smoke. His new book is: Substitute: Going to School With a Thousand Kids.

NYSSBA Report: New Education Standards Mirror Common Core Standards They’re Replacing

By Jul 22, 2016
NYSSBA

New learning standards being crafted for New York are likely to be similar to the Common Core standards they will replace, according to a new research report from the New York State School Boards Association.

#1339: "Reading Reconsidered"

By May 19, 2016
Wiley

Reading is the core of the Common Core. For the most part, education cannot begin without a student first learning how to read.

Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, we’ll talk to the co-author of the new book Reading Reconsidered, which looks at the power of reading and how it is being taught on all levels…or at least, maybe, how it should be.

We’ll also spend an academic minute finding out what type of person is more likely to be part of the grammar police.

Schools See Another Year Of Opt-Outs From Standardized Testing

By Apr 8, 2016
gvarc.com

Third through eighth grade students finished Common Core English language arts exams this week. And with another year of testing comes another year of opt-outs.

County Exec's Children Will Opt Out Of Common Core Tests

By Allison Dunne Apr 4, 2016
gvarc.com

New York Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia says the state has made major changes to the Common Core English and math assessments since last year when 1 in 5 students refused to take them. Despite the changes, the children of a county executive in the Hudson Valley are opting out once again.