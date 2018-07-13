NY Ends Investments In Private Prisons, Detention Companies

By 4 minutes ago
  • NYS Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli
    NYS Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli
    WAMC Photo by Dave Lucas

New York state is selling nearly $10 million in pension investments in two companies that operate private prisons and detention facilities.  Democratic state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli approved the divestments Thursday for Florida-based GEO Group and Tennessee-based CoreCivic.

Critics say private prisons aren't as accountable as government-run facilities, and privately run detention centers have come under fire for their treatment of immigrants.

While the investments are only a small fraction of the state's $207 billion pension system, advocates for immigrants and corrections reform praised DiNapoli's decision to divest, which they said is a national first.

DiNapoli's spokeswoman said the divestment won't negatively impact the health of the pension fund.

In response, the GEO Group and CoreCivic released statements defending their operations and saying criticism of their work is politically motivated.

© 2018 AP

Tags: 
New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli

Related Content

NY Comptroller Stops Questionable Tax Refunds

By Apr 16, 2018

With the arrival of tax day on Tuesday, New York’s comptroller says his office has already stopped more than $24 million in questionable or fraudulent personal income tax refunds.

NYS Comptroller Visits Dutchess To Discuss Savings Plan NY ABLE

By Allison Dunne Dec 5, 2017
WAMC, Allison Dunne

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli was in Dutchess County Tuesday, getting the word out about a new savings plan for individuals with disabilities.