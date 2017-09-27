Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

NY Gov. Cuomo Says Health Funding Worries Continue

By 1 hour ago
  • New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
    Office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

The latest version of a plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act appears dead in Congress, but New York Governor Andrew Cuomo remains worried about a potential cut in federal funds to hospitals that he says will blow a hole in the state budget.

The money is known as the Disproportionate Share Hospital fund, or DSH, and the money goes to public hospitals and safety net hospitals who often serve the poorest patients. The fund is supposed to help cover health care costs for the uninsured. It ends at the conclusion of the federal fiscal year on Saturday, unless Congress renews it. So far no action has been taken by the House or Senate. Cuomo calls the potential cut “a dagger in the heart of New York."

“It will devastate the health care system,” said Cuomo, who said the state could lose $2.6 billion over the next several years.

“Every hospital will be affected,” he said. “The greatest pain will be felt by the public hospitals, who treat the most needy patients.”

He told business leaders on September 25 that the loss could derail the state’s spending plan.

“The budget is gone, throw it out the window,” said Cuomo.

The governor said that he might have to call the legislature back.   

“We might even have to do a special session,” said Cuomo.   

When the ACA was enacted in 2010, the fund was intended to be phased out over time. That’s because the ACA, also known as Obamacare, was supposed to reduce the number of uninsured through the creation of health care exchanges and other Medicaid programs and subsidies. In New York, about half of those who were uninsured before the ACA now have health insurance.

But Congress has renewed the funding three times. The most recent extension came in the spring of 2015, nearly two and half years ago, and is set to expire on September 30.

Bill Hammond, health policy analyst for the fiscal watchdog group The Empire Center, says the possible funding cut should not really come as a surprise to Cuomo.

“The state has been fully apprised that these cuts were coming for quite a long time,” said Hammond. “I’m a little bit confused as to why the governor would be caught off guard by this and would be talking about a special session.”

He says Cuomo and the legislature have already approved one new budget since President Trump was elected, and they’ve heard the promises of the Republican-dominated Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare, an effort that has so far failed.

“This is the kind of thing that the state should be planning for and preparing for in its long term budgeting,” Hammond said.

Hammond says the cuts, if they occur, would not take effect right away, even if the funding is not renewed in October. He says there’s considerable lag time before hospitals and other health care facilities get payments from the federal government. 

And, he thinks there’s a good chance that Congress will renew the funds.

“Virtually every member of Congress has at least one hospital if not multiple hospitals in his or her district”, Hammond said. “They are undoubtedly hearing from those hospital officials, they are very influential people in their communities. It’s the kind of issue that crosses party line.”

He says the major bills by Republican members of Congress to repeal and replace the ACA actually included a continuation of the DSH funding for the uninsured.

President Trump struck an agreement in early September with Democratic minority Leaders in the House and Senate, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, to adopt a continuing resolution to maintain the current rate of government spending past the October 1 beginning of the federal fiscal year. New negotiations will not begin until mid-December, so it’s possible that Congress may simply put off dealing with the DSH funding until then.

Tags: 
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Affordable Care Act

Related Content

NYS DEC Deploys Drones To Texas And Puerto Rico

By Sep 26, 2017
instagram

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced this week that it is sending 22 drones across the state to “enhance environmental management, conservation and emergency response efforts.” The "unmanned aerial vehicles" have already proven their worth in hurricane-ravaged Texas.

NY Gov. Visits Puerto Rico To Survey Hurricane Damage

By Sep 22, 2017
NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking at JFK Airport Friday
Office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo visited Puerto Rico Friday, assessing damage after Hurricane Maria, and bringing some initial supplies to the island. Cuomo spoke just before taking off from JFK Airport in a fully loaded plane provided by Jet Blue.

Will NY Gov. Cuomo Have A Primary Challenger In 2018?

By Sep 22, 2017
Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner
wikipedia

Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner is considering a possible challenge to New Governor Andrew Cuomo in a Democratic primary for the 2018 governor’s race. Miner says if she does run for governor, it won’t be a conventional campaign.

NYS Awards Kingston $10 Million For Revitalization Plans

By Allison Dunne Sep 21, 2017
Courtesy of the Office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was in Kingston Wednesday, announcing that the city is a winner of the second round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The award of $10 million in funding and investments will go toward invigorating the city’s Stockade District.

NY Gov. Cuomo Takes On National Issues

By Sep 20, 2017
Governors Cuomo, Brown, Inslee and Kerry at Cuomo's NYC office
Office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is again wading into national issues this week. The Democrat held a press conference against the latest attempt in the U.S. Senate to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. And he met with the governors of California and Washington to discuss steps to slow climate change.

Ben Downing: Graham-Cassidy

By Ben Downing Sep 26, 2017

On our national seal, you find a motto of the United States in Latin - “E pluribus Unum” … “Out of Many, One” … it was adopted to represent the coming together of the separate states to form the Union and the basis for our country. We are at our best as a nation when we look at that motto not as a description of the legal arrangement among states, but as the spirit that has guided us for 2 and a half centuries since. Out of many, one.

Individual Health Insurance Costs In NY Increasing

By Aug 16, 2017
This is a picture of a hospital bed
wikipedia.org

New Yorkers who sign up for individual insurance under the Affordable Care Act exchanges will see their premiums rise by an average of 14 percent, now that the Cuomo Administration has approved rate increases for insurers in the exchanges. One reason for the increase is worry and uncertainty over the future of the ACA.

Congressional Corner With Elizabeth Esty

By Aug 10, 2017
Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty

In the end, Republicans left the Affordable Care Act in place – for now.

In today’s Congressional Corner, Connecticut Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty, a Democrat from the fifth district, continues her discussion with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

Trump Threats To Cut ACA Subsidies Would Hit NY Hard

By Aug 5, 2017
wikipedia commons

New York state stands to lose nearly $1 billion if President Trump follows through with his threat to “let Obamacare fail” and cut key health care subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.

Congressman Peter Welch Discusses Future Of Health Care Reform Following Senate Failure

By Aug 2, 2017
Rep. Peter Welch

In a dramatic Senate vote, Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, went down last Friday. Now, a bipartisan group of 40 House members have written to Speaker Paul Ryan proposing four reforms.   Vermont Democrat Peter Welch says the defeat of the Republican bill is providing an opportunity to refocus and bring lawmakers to the table for practical discussions on how to repair and improve the Affordable Care Act.