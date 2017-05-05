NY Gov. Cuomo Urges Shared Services For Local Governments

Governor Andrew Cuomo says local governments should share resources to ease tax burdens that could increase under federal tax proposals.

Cuomo on Thursday in Long Island ceremonially signed a bill allowing for counties to create plans to reduce property taxes by consolidating government programs or sharing equipment.

The plan requires the top county executive to bring together local elected leaders and come up with a plan that would require public approval.

Democrat Cuomo argues that many villages, cities, towns and counties could save money by pooling their purchases or cooperating to make duplicative services more efficient.

Cuomo says the plan is "more critical than ever" to ease property taxes in light of President Trump's tax proposal that could end the federal deduction for state and local taxes.

