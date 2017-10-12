NY Gov. Sticks With Partial Return Of Weinstein Donations

By 1 hour ago
  • Governor Andrew Cuomo
    Office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he’s returning some of the money donated to his campaign  from disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein, but says he can’t give back all of it, because it’s been spent.

Cuomo says he’s returned $50,000 donated from Weinstein, who is accused of sexually harassing and raping women, saying it’s the “right symbol”. Weinstein has denied the charges, though he’s admitted he has a problem and is seeking help.  

But he says he’s not going to give back an additional $60,000 Weinstein donated to the Democrat’s past campaigns.  

“Obviously money he donated to past campaigns has been spent and has been gone,” Cuomo said. 

Cuomo currently has close to $20 million in his campaign account for a 2018 reelection race. 

The governor says the more important question is whether he’s acted while in office to protect women and fight against sexual assault and harassment, and he says his record shows that he has. 

Harvey Weinstein
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

