NY Governor Frees Reporter Arrested For Using Phone In Capitol

By 13 minutes ago

A veteran political journalist for The Daily News frequently heard on WAMC was arrested Wednesday for violating a cellphone ban in the lobby of the New York state Senate, only to be quickly released by State Police when Gov. Andrew Cuomo showed up.

Ken Lovett was handcuffed and taken into custody by state police after a Senate sergeant-at-arms observed him speaking on his cellphone in the lobby, where posted signs say phone calls are prohibited. The AP says the rules are commonly ignored by lobbyists, journalists and members of the public, especially when the Senate is not in session.

A cheeky hashtag, #FreeKenLovett, was soon trending on Twitter. Lovett was quickly released and made light of the situation on Twitter, saying, “at least the arrest happened AFTER I got my Springsteen on Broadway ticket,” and adding that the State Police were “very professional.”

Associated Press contributed to this report, © 2018

Tags: 
ken lovett
new york daily news
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Cell Phone Ban

Related Content

Morning Headlines With Ken Lovett Of The New York Daily News

By Ken Lovett Mar 26, 2018
Ken Lovett
Ken Lovett

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Ken Lovett, Albany Bureau Chief for The New York Daily News, about The Child Victims Act, a high-profile proposal under consideration in the state legislature. They also discuss New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's Democratic gubernatorial opponent Cynthia Nixon.