NY Helping Colleges Slash Energy Use, Carbon Emissions

Credit WAMC photo illustration by Dave Lucas

New York state is helping colleges and universities around the state cut carbon emissions and become more energy efficient.

The state says 62 eligible institutions can apply for a piece of $2 million in technical assistance grants set aside by the Cuomo administration. The money will pay for technical assistance on efforts to improve efficiency and cut emissions. Funding can also be used to pay student interns hired to work on the plan. The eligible colleges have all joined a state initiative intended to increase clean energy.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

