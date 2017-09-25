NY Lawmaker: LLC's Should Be Required To Disclose Owners

By 4 hours ago
  • Manhattan Democratic Senator Brad Hoylman holds up a toxic toy at the State Capitol in Albany, June 2016.
    Manhattan Democratic Senator Brad Hoylman
    WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

A New York state senator is proposing new disclosure rules for limited liability companies to give the public more information about who is influencing state politics and cashing in on big real estate deals.

Manhattan Democrat Brad Hoylman announced new legislation Monday that would require LLCs to disclose the names and addresses of their owners.

Under current law, deep-pocketed individuals can use LLCs to skirt campaign contribution limits and make virtually unlimited donations to politicians. LLCs can also be used to hide the details about who is behind big real estate transactions.

Hoylman says the murky rules mean that LLCs can be exploited for money laundering, tax evasion or political corruption.

Lawmakers are scheduled to reconvene in January.

© 2017 AP

Tags: 
Brad Hoylman
LLC Loophole
LLC

Related Content

Cuomo Presses For LLC Loophole Closure

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
WAMC Photo by Dave Lucas

Governor Andrew Cuomo has released a bill on closing a loophole that allows for unlimited big money donations to candidates. The LLC loophole has played a key role in the federal corruption trials of both former leaders of the legislature, and may be a factor in the ongoing federal probe of the governor’s economic development projects.

Conversation With NY State Senator Brad Hoylman On Climate Change

By May 23, 2015
official photo

On Tuesday, a New York State Senate panel discussed the state's response to climate change with scientists, farmers, environmental advocates and residents.  It was convened by Manhattan Democrat Brad Hoylman after two top Republican senators questioned whether climate change is occurring in the wake of the winter's cold temperatures and heavy snow.  WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley spoke with Senator Hoylman the day after the forum.