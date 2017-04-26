NY Lawmakers: Compel Trump To Release State Tax Returns

  • Donald Trump
New York would release the state tax returns for Donald Trump and other New Yorkers holding high office under state legislation crafted by Democratic lawmakers. 

The measure introduced Wednesday doesn't mention Trump by name, but it comes after the New York City Republican refused to release his tax returns during his successful run for the presidency last year.

If the bill passes, the state would be required to release the past five years of state tax returns for Trump. It would also apply to other New Yorkers holding specific offices including the state's two U.S. Senate seats and Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo, who already voluntarily releases his returns.

Democratic Sen. Brad Hoylman, of Manhattan, says New York has a unique opportunity to ensure all Americans can learn more about the president's financial interests.

