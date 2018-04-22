NY Lawmakers To Hold Hearing On Physician-Assisted Suicide

By 14 minutes ago
  • The New York state Capitol
    WAMC Photo by Dave Lucas

State lawmakers in New York are examining a legislative proposal to give terminally ill people the right to seek life-ending medication from their physician.

The state Assembly's Health Committee is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the measure Monday in Albany. A second hearing is planned for May 3 in New York City. A proposal now before lawmakers would require two doctors to sign off on the use of life-ending medication. It has been proposed for years but has yet to receive a vote in the Legislature. Colorado, Washington, Vermont, California, Oregon and Washington, D.C., have laws allowing people to seek a doctor's help in ending their life. 

Physician Assisted Suicide

