NY Nuclear Plant Resumes Service After Scheduled Outage

New York's Indian Point Unit 2 nuclear power plant has returned to service after a month-long scheduled outage for refueling and maintenance.

The refueling outage that ended Saturday was the last before the plant is permanently shut down by April 30, 2020.

Plant operator Entergy says workers completed hundreds of inspections and tests during the shutdown of Indian Point 2 that started March 19.

The power plant and its companion reactor Indian Point 3 will be permanently shut down under a settlement with New York state. Indian Point 3 will be turned off by the end of April 2021.

The Indian Point Energy Center in suburban Buchanan generates the equivalent of a quarter of the power used by New York City and Westchester County.

Indian Point

