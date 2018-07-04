NY Offering $525K For Tree-Planting Projects

By 22 minutes ago
  • Facebook: NYS Department of Environmental Conservation

New York state has $525,000 in grants available for tree-planting projects.

 

The Trees for Tributaries Program is designed to support streamside tree- or shrub-planting projects. The goal of the state Department of Environmental Conservation program is to improve wildlife habitats, water quality and storm resiliency.

 

Grants from $11,000 to $100,000 are to be distributed to municipalities, academic institutions and not-for-profits.

 

Applications are due Sept. 7.

 

Copyright The Associated Press 2018. All rights reserved. 

Tags: 
New York Department of Environmental Conservation
NYS Department of Environmental Conservation

Related Content

NY DEC: Brief Blackout For Sporting Licenses

By Jaired Crofut Dec 17, 2013

 

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation is changing its computer licensing system, and that's going to briefly affect hunting, trapping and fishing in the state.

DEC Commissioner Joe Martens says that beginning the day after Christmas the public won't be able to purchase hunting, fishing or trapping licenses, secure a recreational marine fishing registration, or report harvested game. Hunters, anglers, and trappers need to purchase their licenses, stamps, and permits prior to Dec. 26th in order to hunt or fish during the blackout.

Officials Call On DoD To Go Beyond PFOS Water Sampling In Newburgh

By Allison Dunne Sep 29, 2017
WAMC, Allison Dunne

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer announced earlier this week that the U.S. Department of Defense would begin taking water samples for PFOS around Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh. He and other officials say it’s a step forward but far-off from what they want to see happen. So New York state will take the lead.

Following Superfund Declaration For Stewart ANG Base, What's Next?

By Allison Dunne Aug 15, 2016
WAMC, Allison Dunne

Following Friday’s declaration of Stewart Air National Guard base in Newburgh a state Superfund site, people are wondering what’s next.

Fuel Leak Contained At Port Of Rensselaer

By Aug 14, 2016
UpstateNYer / Wikipedia

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Saturday directed assistance from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to the Buckeye Terminal at the Port of Rensselaer where 600 gallons of gasoline was spilled.

Adirondack Group Issues Report Critical Of Park Management

By Jul 15, 2015
Adirondack Wild: Friends of the Forest Preserve

An Adirondack advocacy group has issued a new report critical of the Adirondack Park Agency and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s management of the park. As WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley reports, the DEC is disputing the findings.