NY Police Agencies Now Required Video In Suspect Interrogations

Law enforcement agencies across New York state are now required to video record interrogations of people accused of serious crimes such as homicide and sexual assault.

A new state law that went into effect Sunday requires police agencies to record all custodial interrogations that occur in police stations, jails, prosecutor's offices and holding areas and involve serious non-drug felonies.

The new law states that failure to record interrogations in such cases could end up in a court determining a confession is inadmissible as evidence.

The measure was passed by the state Legislature last year and signed into law by Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo. He says the video recording law will ensure the reliability of evidence that's later presented at trial and guard against false confessions.

