NY Police Pinpoint Location Of Mystery Blast

New York State Police say they're continuing to investigate an explosion near the Pennsylvania border that was felt in communities in both states.

Troopers say calls began coming in late last Saturday afternoon - reports of an explosion in an area in rural Tioga County, on the Pennsylvania border just west of Binghamton. Police searched the area but found nothing.

When troopers resumed the search New Year's Day they found that an unknown type of explosive substance had been detonated in a field in the town of Tioga. Police say there was no damage other than a hole in the ground.

State police and FBI bomb squads collected evidence, which is being sent to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia for analysis.

