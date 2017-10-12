NY Rep Wants Reporting Requirement Changes For Semi-Auto Rifles

Less than two weeks after a gunman opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more, a New York congressman and two other Democratic representatives have introduced a bill to update reporting requirements for semi-automatic rifles.

Congressman Eliot Engel, whose 16th district includes portions of lower Westchester County has introduced the Multiple Firearm Sales Reporting Modernization Act. The bill would require a federal firearms licensee to report the sale of two or more long guns, including semi-automatic rifles such as the AR-15 and the AK-47, within a five-day period. Engel notes that the shooter in Las Vegas possessed in his arsenal of firearms a number of semi-automatic rifles. Engel says that because of a loophole in current reporting requirements, the gunman’s purchases never came to the attention of law enforcement agencies.