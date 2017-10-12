NY Rep Wants Reporting Requirement Changes For Semi-Auto Rifles

By Allison Dunne 38 minutes ago
  • wikipedia commons

Less than two weeks after a gunman opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more, a New York congressman and two other Democratic representatives have introduced a bill to update reporting requirements for semi-automatic rifles.

Congressman Eliot Engel, whose 16th district includes portions of lower Westchester County has introduced the Multiple Firearm Sales Reporting Modernization Act. The bill would require a federal firearms licensee to report the sale of two or more long guns, including semi-automatic rifles such as the AR-15 and the AK-47, within a five-day period. Engel notes that the shooter in Las Vegas possessed in his arsenal of firearms a number of semi-automatic rifles. Engel says that because of a loophole in current reporting requirements, the gunman’s purchases never came to the attention of law enforcement agencies.

Tags: 
Las Vegas shooting
Firearms
semi-automatic rifles
AR-15
AK-47
Congressman Eliot Engel

Related Content

Massachusetts Lawmakers Seek Stricter Gun Laws After Las Vegas Mass Shooting

By Oct 6, 2017
kcdsTM/Flickr

Massachusetts lawmakers are considering stricter gun regulations after the mass shooting in Las Vegas. 

Upstate NY Native On Stage During Las Vegas Shooting

By Oct 3, 2017
Tully Kennedy, right, with Jason Aldean in an undated photo
Pinterest

The deadly shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas this weekend killed 59 people and injured more than 500. Standing on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino and hotel, the shooter opened fire while Jason Aldean and his band were performing at the Route 91 Harvest festival below.

Maloney, Others Weigh In On Reports Of Indian Point's Closure

By Allison Dunne Jan 7, 2017
WAMC, Allison Dunne

The Indian Point nuclear power plant in Westchester County would close by 2021 according to a New York Times report and subsequent others Friday. A deal between Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Indian Point parent Entergy reportedly is on the way.

NY Congressman Criticizes Funding Proposal For Trump Tower Security

By Allison Dunne Dec 8, 2016

A Democratic New York congressman is criticizing proposed funding to cover presidential security at Trump Tower.

Congressional Task Force Introduces Bill To Combat European Anti-Semitism

By Allison Dunne Oct 12, 2016

A congressional bipartisan task force has introduced legislation to help combat European anti-Semitism. 

NY Congressman Asks President Obama To Intervene In Pipeline Project

By Allison Dunne Sep 27, 2016
Courtesy of Spectra Energy

A New York congressman has written to President Obama, asking him to intervene in a pipeline project under construction in the Hudson Valley and require an independent risk assessment. Meanwhile, a coalition of groups has asked a federal court to stop the pipeline’s construction.