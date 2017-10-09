Related Program: 
NY School Board Members To Hold Annual Convention

By
  • NYSSBA convention header
    New York State School Boards Association

Nearly 2,500 school board members and administrators from around New York state will tackle a weighty agenda at their annual convention this week in Lake Placid.

The issues include opioid abuse, teacher shortages, student civil rights, mental health and testing. The New York State School Boards Association convenes in Lake Placid from Oct. 12-14.

On Thursday, U.S. Education Department Office for Civil Rights' Acting Secretary Candace Jackson is scheduled to discuss the Trump administration's civil rights priorities for public schools.

On Friday, New York Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia will address the state's new learning standards and other issues.

A discussion of "fake news" is also on the agenda.

