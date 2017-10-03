NY Sen. Gillibrand Blasts Congress After Las Vegas Shooting

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says the mass shooting in Las Vegas is another example of her congressional colleagues being "too cowardly and too week" to oppose the gun industry.

The Adirondack Daily Enterprise reports that the New York Democrat, speaking at Paul Smith's College in the Adirondacks on Monday afternoon, called on Congress to implement some gun control measures after a lone gunman committed the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

Gillibrand said Sunday night's shooting that killed 59 people and wounded more than 500 others at a country music concert is another reminder of what she called "Congress's refusal to do anything to address gun violence in this country."

She said Congress should ban from civilian use the type of military-style weapons authorities say shooter Stephan Paddock used before killing himself.

