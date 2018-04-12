NY To Spend $18.5M To Stop Gang Recruitment

New York state will spend $18.5 million on efforts to disrupt gang recruitment on Long Island.

The money is included in the state's new $168.3 billion budget, passed by lawmakers late last month.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo highlighted the funds during a trip to Suffolk County Wednesday.

The money will support anti-gang initiatives by local law enforcement, as well as after-school programs and youth job training intended to discourage teens from joining a gang.

The Salvadoran MS-13 street gang has been blamed for 25 killings on Long Island in the past two years.

Cuomo has already deployed extra state troopers to Long Island to work with local and federal law enforcement and he's also announced plans to have troopers assigned to some schools.

