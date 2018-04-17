NY State Librarian Remembered After Death

New York State Librarian Bernie Margolis is being remembered fondly in educational circles. Margolis died Saturday at 69 after an eight-year battle with leukemia.

Appointed in 2009, Margolis oversaw the State Library in Albany, which delivers services through 7,000 academic, public, school and special libraries around the state. Earlier, he was president of the Boston Public Library for more than a decade. Current Boston Public Library President David Leonard says Margolis’ legacy will live on.

“He made a huge impact on our institution. He was one of the first leaders to really turn us from an inward looking institution to opening our buildings up, opening our collections up. I know that those who worked with him will really be taking these next few days to celebrate his legacy both at B.P.L. and New York and indeed to the profession of librarianship," says Leonard

Services are set for 11 a.m. Wednesday at Levine’s Memorial Chapel in Albany.