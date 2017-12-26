NY Strike Force Seizes Illegal Tobacco Products

A New York "cigarette strike force" has seized more than 1.5 Million illegal cigars -- a 476 percent increase from last year...

Governor Andrew Cuomo says a special task force created to crack down on illegal tobacco has seized more than $6 million worth of contraband cigarettes and cigars this year. The Democrat announced Tuesday that the $6.6 million seized in 2017 is $1 million more than what authorities hauled in last year. The contraband included more than 1.5 million illegal cigars and 47,000 cartons of untaxed cigarettes.

