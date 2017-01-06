NY Times Report: Indian Point To Close By 2021

By Allison Dunne 43 minutes ago
  • Indian Point Nuclear Power Plant
    Wiki Commons

A New York Times report Friday says a deal has been reached to close the Indian Point nuclear power plant in the Hudson Valley by 2021.

The New York Times reports that Westchester County-based Indian Point will shut down by April 2021 per an agreement New York state reached with Entergy, the plant’s parent company. The paper cites an unidentified person with direct knowledge of the deal. Rich Azzopardi is spokesman for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

"There is no agreement. Governor Cuomo has been working on a possible agreement for 15 years and until it's done, it's not done,” Azzopardi says. “Close only counts for horseshoes, not for nuclear plants.”

Entergy spokesman Jerry Nappi declined to comment. Both of Indian Point’s reactors have been undergoing a protracted relicensing process.   

Tags: 
Indian Point
Entergy
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

