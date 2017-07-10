NY Trooper Shot And Killed In Jefferson County

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says "the entire New York family grieves" for a state police trooper who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic dispute.

In a statement early Monday morning, the Democratic governor says the death of 36-year-old Trooper Joel Davis serves as "another sad reminder of the risks law enforcement officers face each day."

State police say Davis was gunned down while responding to a call of shots fired Sunday night at a home in the Jefferson County town of Theresa, near the Canadian border.

The suspect, 32-year-old Justin Walters, surrendered without incident. Walters' wife, 27-year old Nichole Walters, also was found dead at the scene.

State police say Walters is an active duty U.S. Army infantryman who is stationed at Fort Drum. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

