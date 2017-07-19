NY US Senators Announce Federal Funds For Albany Fire Dept.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand on Wednesday announced more than $426,000 in federal funding for the Albany Fire Department.

The funding was allocated through the Department of Homeland Security's Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. Specifically, Albany Fire Department will use the funding to buy a new training center.

Schumer, during a recent visit to Engine 10 on Brevator Street, pushed for the center.

"They can do live fire-training with propane-fed flames to give the firefighters the real heat and fire experience. They can fill a room with synthetic smoke, that stuff, so they practice search and rescue when there's no visibility."

He explained the Albany Fire Department has previously had to rent the use of training space from neighboring communities. The new center will allow the Department to train right in Albany.